All-Ireland winner Duggan among trio nominated for Player of The Year award

Niamh McLaughlin, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Emma Duggan have all been shortlisted for the award.

BACK-TO-BACK All-Ireland winner Emma Duggan has been nominated for the senior 2022 TG4 Players’ Player of the year award.

The Meath star is joined by Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who was top scorer in the championship with a haul of 4-24, along with Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin.

Duggan was an influential player for the Royals this year as they retained the Brendan Martin Cup after a battle with Kerry in the All-Ireland final. Ní Mhuircheartaigh helped Kerry reach their first senior All-Ireland decider since 2012 while McLaughlin was part of a Donegal side who contested the Division 1 final before advancing to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

All three have also been nominated for All-Star awards.

The Intermediate shortlist consists of three Laois stars as Mo Nerney, Aisling Donoher and Erone Fitzpatrick are all set to battle it out for the accolade.

Antrim’s TG4 All-Ireland winning captain Cathy Carey is among the nominees for the Junior Player of the Year award, and will be joined by Fermanagh pair Bláithín Bogue and Eimear Smyth.

The winners will be revealed at the 2022 TG4 All Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 19 November.

