RTÉ reveal nominees for 2022 Manager of the Year award

The winner will be announced on Saturday.

1 hour ago 6,416 Views 9 Comments
John Kiely, Zaur Antia and Vera Pauw have all been nominated.
RTÉ HAVE REVEALED the nominees for the 2022 Manager of the Year, with the winner to be announced this Saturday night.

The shortlist includes selections across, boxing, Gaelic Games, rowing, football, rugby and horse racing.

Jacqui Hurley, Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Ruby Walsh will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2022 live from Studio 4 in Montrose on Saturday, 17 December, live on RTÉ One.

Zaur Antia is named among the nominees following an incredible year for Irish boxing. Two World gold medals, four European golds, three European silver medals and two European bronze medals were among the highlights under his watch in 2022. 

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is also included after leading his club to an SSE Airtricity League Premier Division three-in-a-row along with bringing Rovers to the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Kilkenny camogie manager Brian Dowling, and Kerry maestro Jack O’Connor get the nod after their respective All-Ireland successes this year, while Limerick’s John Kiely features on the back of an impressive Liam MacCarthy three-in-a-row. Ireland rugby boss Andy Farrell is also in the mix after a first-ever series win in New Zealand.

Rowing master Dominic Casey earns a spot in the list after Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy clinched lightweight double sculls World and European golds, while his lightweight women’s pair of Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey secured a bronze medal in the World Championships in Czech Republic.

Willie Mullins receives a nomination after recording a record 10 winners at the Cheltenham festival, while Meath Ladies manager Eamonn Murray – who has since stepped down – joins the shortlist after the Royals successfully defended their All-Ireland title this year and also picked up the Division 1 title earlier in the season.

Ronan O’Gara guided La Rochelle to their first-ever European Cup title while Vera Pauw completes the list after an incredible year for the Republic of Ireland women’s team. She helped the Girls in Green to book their place in a major tournament for the first time as they now prepare to compete at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year Nominees

Zaur Antia

Stephen Bradley

Brian Dowling

Dominic Casey

Andy Farrell

John Kiely

Willie Mullins

Eamonn Murray

Ronan O’Gara

Jack O’Connor

Vera Pauw

The42 Team

