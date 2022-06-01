Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 1 June 2022
Community Shield between Man City and Liverpool to take place at Leicester's King Power Stadium

Wembley will host the Women’s Euro 2022 final 24 hours later.

By Press Association
A view of Leicester City's home ground.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LEICESTER’S KING POWER Stadium will host the Community Shield this year.

The curtain-raiser between Liverpool and Manchester City on 30 July will move from Wembley as the women’s Euro 2022 final is taking place 24 hours later.

Leicester won the Community Shield last year, beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley.

Foxes chief executive Susan Whelan said: “Being able to host such a prestigious fixture in our stadium is fantastic news for the city and further underlines Leicester City’s long-term commitment to establish Leicestershire as a home for high-profile sporting events.

“On behalf of the football club, I’d like to thank the FA and all stakeholders who have worked with us on making this possible.

“We look forward to welcoming teams and supporters from Manchester City and Liverpool to the city in July.”

