Here are the groups for the 2023 All-Ireland ladies football championship

THE GROUPINGS FOR the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship have been confirmed after yesterday’s provincial finals.

While Mayo defeated Galway in the Connacht decider earlier this month, Dublin, Cork and Donegal were crowned champions of Leinster, Munster and Ulster respectively on Sunday.

Mick Bohan’s Dublin finished up six-point winners over back-to-back All-Ireland champions Meath as they lifted their 10th successive Leinster title. It came as their third win over the Royals in 2023 thus far.

Elsewhere, the Rebels powered to a 5-14 to 2-17 victory over Division 1 league holders Kerry and Donegal turned their 2023 fortunes around to dethrone Armagh. That one finished 1-10 to 0-9.

The All-Ireland series is on the horizon now, with four groups of three confirmed for the senior race after yesterday’s results. Each group contains a provincial winner, runner-up and a third/fourth team.

Advertisement

Mayo, Armagh and 2022 All-Ireland intermediate champions Laois are in Group A; Meath defend the Brendan Martin Cup in Group B alongside Donegal and Waterford; Cavan join heavyweights Dublin and Kerry in Group C; and Cork, Galway and Tipperary are pitted against one another in Group D.

Fixtures are yet to be fully confirmed but the opening round of the group stages is due to take place on Saturday 17 June. 25 June and 1 July are set to be the other game days.

The intermediate and junior groupings have also been predetermined:

2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championship groupings

Senior

Group A: Mayo, Armagh, Laois

Group B: Donegal, Meath, Waterford

Group C: Dublin, Kerry, Cavan

Group D: Cork, Galway, Tipperary

Intermediate

Group A: Kildare, Leitrim, Louth

Group B: Clare, Tyrone, Offaly, Wicklow

Group C: Roscommon, Wexford, Monaghan

Group D: Antrim, Longford, Westmeath

Junior

Group A: Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Down

Group B: Derry, Carlow, London, Fermanagh.