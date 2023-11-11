FAI Cup final on course for historic 48,000 sellout

THE 2023 FAI Cup final is set to break the attendance record for a domestic Irish fixture with Aviva Stadium on course for a 48,000 sellout.

It’s understood that just over 1,000 tickets remain for tomorrow’s showpiece between Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The current attendance record for a game between two League of Ireland sides dates back to 1945, when 41,238 watched Shamrock Rovers and Bohs in that year’s Cup final.

After 78 years that milestone is set to be overtaken and with more than 24 hours until kick-off Aviva Stadium could now be sold out.

St Pat’s are looking to lift the trophy for the fifth time in their history, and the third in the last 10 years, while Bohs are aiming for revenge after losing the 2021 showpiece to their Dublin rivals on penalties.

Victory for the Dalymount Park club would also secure qualification to the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season.

The final kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.