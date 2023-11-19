All-Ireland champions Dublin lead the way with eight representatives in Ladies All-Stars

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin bagged eight spots in the 2023 TG4 Ladies Football All Star team, while All-Ireland finalists Kerry are represented by five players.

The team was revealed on Saturday night at the annual TG4 All Star awards banquet in Dublin where Kerry star forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was named the 2023 Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Cork and Mayo each earned one spot apiece on the team.

Dublin’s All-Star recipients are Abby Shiels, defenders Leah Caffrey, Lauren Magee and Martha Byrne, midfielder Jennifer Dunne, and forwards Orlagh Nolan, Hannah Tyrrell and Carla Rowe.

Along with Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Kerry’s award winners are Cáit Lynch, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Carmody.

Cork’s Ciara O’Sullivan won her fifth All-Star while Danielle Caldwell was the Mayo All-Star.

The 2023 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award went to Kildare forward Róisín Byrne. Down’s Natasha Ferris was named Junior Players’ Player of the Year.

2023 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team

Advertisement

Goalkeeper

1. Abby Shiels (Dublin) – 1st award

Defenders

2. Eilís Lynch (Kerry) – 1st award

3. Leah Caffrey (Dublin) – 4th award (previous in 2016, 2017 and 2021)

3. Danielle Caldwell (Mayo) – 2nd award (previous in 2022)

4. Lauren Magee (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2018)

5. Martha Byrne (Dublin) – 1st award

6. Cáit Lynch (Kerry) – 3rd award (previous in 2012 and 2022)

7. Jennifer Dunne (Dublin) – 1st award

Midfielders

8. Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous in 2017)

9. Niamh Carmody (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous in 2022)

Forwards

10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous in 2022)

11. Orlagh Nolan (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2021)

12. Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork) – 5th award (previous in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018)

13. Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin) – 2nd award (previous in 2021)

14. Carla Rowe (Dublin) – 4th award (previous in 2015, 2016 and 2019)

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) – 4th award (previous in 2012, 2013 and 2022)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!