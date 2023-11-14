Our 2023 League of Ireland Premier Division team of the year

IT’S ALL ABOUT vibes.

So said Shane Keegan – or at least words to that effect – on last week’s episode of The Football Family, The 42′s dedicated football podcast.

As regular listeners will know, the Cobh Ramblers manager prefers to let statistics guide his thinking.

But even when it comes to picking out the moments – and players that produced them – he allows room for heart to rule the head.

Still, there remained a place for stoicism when it came to determining the chosen XI from the Premier Division in 2023.

I put my head above the parapet with a formation (4-4-2 diamond) and the initial team selection.

Then it was up to Shane and Gavin Cooney to have their say.

This is our final team.

Have a read, let us know your thoughts and contact david@the42.ie. We will discuss the fallout further next week.

…..

Goalkeeper

Conor Kearns (Shelbourne)

Derry City’s Brian Maher earned the golden glove given he finished the campaign with 18 clean sheets.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Conor Kearns. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

But The Shels stopper pips it purely for his individual stats. After being let go by Galway United in the First Division in 2022, Kearns has shone at Tolka Park.

His prevented goals rate is well above rivals at 8.41. Dean Lyness of St Pat’s is nearest on 5.34 while Maher’s is 2.76.

Kearns also made more saves than anyone else – 105.

Right back

Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic)

This is where the eye test holds more sway.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Sam Curtis. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Archie Davies at Dundalk was impressive and could have slotted in but the rise of the Saints teenager is one of the standout storylines of the season.

It may be his last on these shores.

Curtis turns 18 next month and is highly sought after.

Right centre back

Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers)

Usually starts on the left side of a three-man defence for the champions, with Dan Cleary on the right and Roberto Lopes in the middle.

Ben Brady / INPHO Lee Grace (left). Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Naturally a right footer – although it’s hard to tell at times – Grace once again stood out among his peers, continuing to play with an authority and confidence both in and out of possession.

Left centre back

Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne)

The 22-year-old really came to the fore for Damien Duff this season. Probably viewed as a utility player previously, Molloy set his stall out as a left-sided centre back.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Gavin Molloy. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Shels played with a three, this would be a two, but his consistency over the course of the campaign was lasting and he was a cornerstone of a team that qualified for Europe.

Left back

Ben Doherty (Derry City)

If needed, Doherty could easily drop into midfield from left-back to give those in front a dig out.

He began his career, and continued most of it, as a midfielder before a new role as a wing back for Ruaidhri Higgins this term.

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Ben Doherty. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

The 26-year-old has been part of a defence that only conceded 24 goals (the best record in the league) but also showed his quality going the other way with nine assists.

Midfield diamond

Defensive: Gary O’Neill (Shamrock Rovers)

The Kerry native is the perfect fit for such a position because his ability to cover ground and read danger would still offer the protection required for those behind.

He is also one of those midfielders always willing, and able, to receive possession from centre backs and full backs.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Gary O'Neill. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Consistency is the name of the game in such a role and O’Neill continues to deliver.

It sometimes seems as though he doesn’t need to sprint or break a sweat, and is always a step ahead.

Right: Jack Moylan (Shelbourne)

Will be leaving for Lincoln City in League One and the 22-year-old is likely to do so as the PFA Ireland young player of the year.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Jack Moylan. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Played as a lone striker for large parts of the season due to Shels’ injury worries and showed how adept he was at being a focal point.

Scored 15 goals (level with a more recognised front man in Jonathan Afolabi) and also caught the eye with flashes of skill to light up the season.

Left: Dayle Rooney (Drogheda United)

Considering the two strikers up top, the Drogheda man is the ideal foil to deliver from the left.

Neil Farrugia of Shamrock Rovers is the most explosive left-sided player in the league on his day but Rooney just edges it for his overall displays in 2023.

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Dayle Rooney. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

He caught the eye with some brilliant goals but also delivered eight assists in a side that finished seventh.

Attacking: Chris Forrester (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Another stellar campaign for the St Pat’s talisman.

Produced 13 goals from midfield – more than any of his peers in that position – and the usual moments of skill sprinkled throughout the season.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Chris Forrester. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Could play on the right or left of this diamond if needed, and maybe even the base given he played deeper towards the back end of the campaign.

Strikers

Jonathan Afolabi (Bohemians)

His penalty in the FAI Cup final was his 20th goal in all competitions and while those strikes have helped him rediscover confidence, his all-round play was so impressive throughout the course of the year.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Jonathan Afolabi. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Bohs, ultimately, fell away in the league to finish sixth, but Afolabi’s influence was clear to see.

The strength and awareness he has leading the line was vital for Bohs and the goals, of course, set him apart.

Earned a call-up to the senior Ireland squad although didn’t make the matchday 23 for the Euro 2024 qualifier with the Netherlands.

Patrick Hoban (Dundalk)

Ruairi Keating was close to having his place in the team but the Dundalk striker’s overall numbers reinforced his superiority.

Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Pat Hoban (left). Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

Perhaps more weight should be given to the Cork City striker’s 13 goals, given the Leesiders were relegated, but this was a record-breaking season for Hoban.

He became the all-time leading scorer in Dundalk’s history and also ended the campaign with the highest combined total of goals and assists (18). His 14 strikes meant he was only one off joint top scorer, too.

Now deemed surplus to requirements at Oriel Park, Hoban, 32, is sure to have decent options for 2024.