BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

World Rugby allow larger squads and more rest at 2023 World Cup

Teams have been guaranteed at least a five-day break between pool matches, which means that tournament will run one week longer than in Japan.

By AFP Monday 22 Feb 2021, 2:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,143 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5361990
The William Webb Ellis Cup.
Image: Moritz Thibaud/ABACA
The William Webb Ellis Cup.
The William Webb Ellis Cup.
Image: Moritz Thibaud/ABACA

TEAMS HEADING TO the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France will be allowed bigger squads and will benefit from greater gaps between matches, the organisers announced on Monday. 

In order to improve player welfare, squads will be expanded from the 31 used in 2019 to 33 while all teams will have a guaranteed five-day break between pool matches which means that tournament will run one week longer than in Japan. 

The 2023 edition will kick off on September 8 and conclude with the final on October 28.

The announcement came after the Rugby World Cup Board, the World Rugby executive committee, the France 2023 organising committee and international players’ representatives agreed a “ground-breaking” package of player welfare principles.

“For the first time in modern Rugby World Cup history, no team will have a rest period of less than five days, optimising recovery and preparation… particularly for emerging nations,” said a press release. 

In the past, emerging nations, who have less depth in their squads, have had shorter breaks between pool matches.

“The game has become too physical and competitive for short turnarounds,” said Brian O’Driscoll, the World Cup’s International Rugby Players’ representative. 

“All teams have found it tough, particularly those without the squad depth of the major nations. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“This is a positive step forward for the game and further demonstration of how International Rugby Players and World Rugby can work together towards better outcomes.”

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont, a former England captain before the World Cup era began in 1987, applauded the moves.

“This is a landmark day for Rugby World Cup and the sport,” he said in the press release. 

“As a rugby father, former player, fan and administrator, player welfare is at the very top of my agenda. 

“This continued focus for a player-first decision reflects that commitment. 

“This decision means that every player and every team will have a fairer chance to perform to their potential in every fixture.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie