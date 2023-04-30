Here are the confirmed 2023 Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competing teams

THE CONCLUSION OF the provincial football championship semi-final action has confirmed the line-ups of teams that will compete in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups this season.
Today’s games ensured that Kildare and Cork will be part of the Sam Maguire race, while Offaly and Down will be in the Tailteann Cup.
We now know the third and fourth seeds for the Sam Maguire competition, with the four provincial final winners set to be the first seeds and the four provincial beaten finalists set to be the second seeds.
The draws for the the group stages of the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups will take place next Tuesday 2 May.
The draws will be held at 1pm, broadcast live on the GAA website and also available on the GAA and GAAGO social media channels.
2023 All-Ireland SFC
- 1st/2nd seeds: Galway, Sligo, Kerry, Clare, Derry, Armagh, Louth, Dublin.
- 3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan.
- 4th seeds: Donegal, Westmeath, Cork, Kildare.
2023 Tailteann Cup
- 1st seeds: Cavan, Meath, Fermanagh, Limerick.
- 2nd seeds: Antrim, Wicklow, Down, Offaly.
- 3rd seeds: Laois, Wexford, Longford, Tipperary.
- 4th seeds: Carlow, London, Waterford, Leitrim.
- Preliminary quarter-finalist: New York.
Full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC on Friday 5 May. Teams who are due to meet in a provincial senior final cannot be paired in the same group but teams who previously met in this year’s championships can be drawn in the same group.
The schedule for the group games are:
Sam Maguire Cup
Round 1 (first named team at home)
Weekend 20/21 May
- Seed 1 (Munster/Connacht champions) v Seed 3
- Seed 2 (Munster/Connacht runners-up) v Seed 4
Weekend 27/28 May
- Seed 1 (Leinster/Ulster champions) v Seed 3
- Seed 2 (Leinster/Ulster runners-up) v Seed 4
Round 2 (first named team at home)
Weekend 3/4 June
- Seed 3 v Seed 2
- Seed 4 v Seed 1
Round 3 (neutral venues)
Weekend 17/18 June
- Seed 1 v Seed 2
- Seed 3 v Seed 4
Tailteann Cup
Round 1 (first named team at home)
Weekend 13-14 May
- Seed 1 v Seed 3
- Seed 2 v Seed 4
Round 2 (first named team at home)
Weekend 20-21 May
- Seed 3 v Seed 2
- Seed 4 v Seed 1
Round 3 (neutral venues)
Weekend 3-4 June
- Seed 1 v Seed 2
- Seed 3 v Seed 4