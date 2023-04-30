Here are the confirmed 2023 Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competing teams

THE CONCLUSION OF the provincial football championship semi-final action has confirmed the line-ups of teams that will compete in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups this season.

Today’s games ensured that Kildare and Cork will be part of the Sam Maguire race, while Offaly and Down will be in the Tailteann Cup.

We now know the third and fourth seeds for the Sam Maguire competition, with the four provincial final winners set to be the first seeds and the four provincial beaten finalists set to be the second seeds.

The draws for the the group stages of the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups will take place next Tuesday 2 May.

The draws will be held at 1pm, broadcast live on the GAA website and also available on the GAA and GAAGO social media channels.

2023 All-Ireland SFC

1st/2nd seeds: Galway, Sligo, Kerry, Clare, Derry, Armagh, Louth, Dublin.

3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan.

4th seeds: Donegal, Westmeath, Cork, Kildare.

2023 Tailteann Cup

1st seeds: Cavan, Meath, Fermanagh, Limerick.

2nd seeds: Antrim, Wicklow, Down, Offaly.

3rd seeds: Laois, Wexford, Longford, Tipperary.

4th seeds: Carlow, London, Waterford, Leitrim.

Preliminary quarter-finalist: New York.

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC on Friday 5 May. Teams who are due to meet in a provincial senior final cannot be paired in the same group but teams who previously met in this year’s championships can be drawn in the same group.

The schedule for the group games are:

Sam Maguire Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 20/21 May

Seed 1 (Munster/Connacht champions) v Seed 3

Seed 2 (Munster/Connacht runners-up) v Seed 4

Weekend 27/28 May

Seed 1 (Leinster/Ulster champions) v Seed 3

Seed 2 (Leinster/Ulster runners-up) v Seed 4

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 3/4 June

Seed 3 v Seed 2

Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Weekend 17/18 June

Seed 1 v Seed 2

Seed 3 v Seed 4

Ryan Byrne / INPHO The Kerry team lift Jack O'Connor and celebrate with the Sam Maguire. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Tailteann Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 13-14 May

Seed 1 v Seed 3

Seed 2 v Seed 4

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 20-21 May

Seed 3 v Seed 2

Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Weekend 3-4 June