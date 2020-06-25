This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Australia and New Zealand to co-host 2023 Women’s World Cup

The finals will feature 32 teams for the first time.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 5:29 PM
35 minutes ago 179 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5133161
The US are defending champions, winning the 2019 title in France.
Image: PA Wire
The US are defending champions, winning the 2019 title in France.
The US are defending champions, winning the 2019 title in France.
Image: PA Wire

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND will co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The joint bid was chosen by the council of football’s world governing body Fifa, which met on Thursday afternoon.

It saw off competition from Colombia, with Brazil and Japan having dropped out earlier on in the process.

Australia and New Zealand’s bid received the best score from FIFA’s own evaluation report – 4.1 out of five – compared to Colombia’s score of 2.8.

The Fifa report described the joint bid as being the most favourable from a commercial perspective.

The 2023 finals will feature 32 teams for the first time, with the bid proposing to use up to eight venues in Australia and five in New Zealand.

It was also the first time countries from different continental confederations had come together for a bid, with Australia within the Asian Football Confederation and New Zealand in the Oceania Football Confederation.

The tournament is due to be played in July and August 2023, and will complete a busy 12 months for the women’s game, with the Euros taking place in England the summer before.

That tournament was originally scheduled for 2021, but was put back after the men’s Euro 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

