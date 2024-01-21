Advertisement
The All-Ireland club finals are down for decision this weekend. Sportsfile
Poll: Who do you think will be crowned All-Ireland club champions today?

St Brigid’s, Glen, St Thomas’ and O’Loughlin Gaels will converge on Croke Park today.
1 hour ago

IT’S ALL-IRELAND final day in the club GAA calendar.

The biggest prizes on offer in hurling and football will be distributed later today at Croke Park, as teams from Roscommon, Derry, Kilkenny and Galway battle it out for supremacy in the men’s codes.

St Brigid’s are back in an All-Ireland final for the first time since 2013, taking on a Glen side who are eager to avenge the heartache they suffered last year at the hands of Kilmacud Crokes.

The hurling final will see Galway six-in-a-row champions St Thomas’ chase down a first All-Ireland crown since 2013. Standing in their way is an O’Loughlin Gaels side who defeated the mighty Ballyhale Shamrocks in the county final, pitting them as early front-runners for the All-Ireland.

With that all said, who do you predict will be climbing the Hogan Stand steps to take home the trophies?


Poll Results:

  St Thomas and Glen (150)
O'Loughlin Gaels and Glen (107)
St Thomas  and St Brigid's (45)
O'Loughlin Gaels and St Brigid's (22)




