Here are the confirmed 2024 Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competing teams

THE CONCLUSION OF the provincial football championship semi-final action has confirmed the line-ups for the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions.

The Leinster and Ulster decider pairings were confirmed this afternoon, with Louth and Dublin going head-to-head once more and Donegal booking their ticket to face Armagh.

They will join Clare, Kerry, Mayo and Galway as first/second seeds in the All-Ireland SFC — the four provincial final winners are set to be the first seeds, with the four runners-up the second — while Kildare drop to the Tailteann Cup after their defeat to Louth.

Of the other teams surrounded by uncertainty ahead of this weekend, Cork and Westmeath held onto their Sam Maguire spots, while Offaly and Down have been confirmed for the second-tier.

The draws for the the group stages of the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups will take place on Tuesday 30 April.

New York will join the Tailteann Cup at the preliminary quarter-final stage.

The draws will be begin at 3pm, with live coverage on the GAA website and their social media channels.

2024 All-Ireland SFC

Seed 1/2: Clare, Kerry, Galway, Mayo, Louth, Dublin, Donegal, Armagh.

Seed 3: Derry, Tyrone, Roscommon, Monaghan.

Seed 4: Cavan, Cork, Meath, Westmeath.

2024 Tailteann Cup

Seed 1: Down, Fermanagh, Kildare, Sligo.

Seed 2: Antrim, Offaly, Laois, Leitrim.

Seed 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Wexford, Longford.

Seed 4: Carlow, Tipperary, London, Waterford.

Preliminary quarter-finalists: New York.