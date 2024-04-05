Eight of Ireland's Six Nations winners named in official Team of the Championship

BACK-TO-BACK Six Nations winners Ireland have dominated the official Team of the Championship, with no fewer than eight representatives in the 2024 selection.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy and Caelan Doris are all recognised in a distinctly Irish pack, while in the backs, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Bundee Aki are all included.

Runners-up France take two spots through Uini Atonio and Thomas Ramos, as do Scotland who see Finn Russell and Duhan van der Merwe included.

Michele Lamaro and Tommaso Menoncello are Italy’s representatives — with Menoncello also recognised as Player of the Championship off the back of his outstanding tournament — while Ben Earl is the only English inclusion.

Menoncello claimed 33% of the 146,000 fan votes to take the individual prize ahead of Aki, Van Der Merwe and Earl, following Andrea Masi as only the second Italian to receive the honour.

The 21-year-old Benetton centre said the award came as “a huge surprise and honour”.

“It is truly special to represent my country, and to wear the Italy jersey alongside my friends and teammates.

“To then deliver performances that hopefully inspired the fans is what dreams are made of.

“Winning this award is testament to the achievements of the entire Italy team, and a sign of the exciting journey we are taking with Italian rugby.”

The 2024 Team of the Championship was chosen first by drawing up a shortlist using stats to identify the nominees in each position, before a public vote to decide the final selection.

2024 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Team of the Championship