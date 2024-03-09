Ireland to begin 2025 Six Nations campaign with home tie against England

IRELAND WILL BEGIN their 2025 Six Nations campaign with a home tie against England after the fixtures for next year’s competition were announced today.

The championship commences with a Friday night clash between France and Wales in Paris on 31 January. The other first-round clash will see Scotland take on Italy on Saturday 1 February.

Ireland will travel to face Scotland in the second round before facing Wales in round three and hosting France in the penultimate round.

Five rounds of the competition will culminate with Super Saturday on March 15, with back-to-back fixtures that could decide the 2025 title. Italy will host Ireland in Rome for the first game of the day followed by the meeting of Wales and England in Cardiff, before the Six Nations concludes in Paris when France plays Scotland.

RTÉ and Virgin Media will once again cover the games in Ireland.

“The Guinness Men’s Six Nations is one of the most anticipated sports events of any year, delivering blockbuster entertainment for fans all over the world,” said Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby. “The Championship never fails to deliver unpredictable excitement, bringing fans together for this annual feast of rugby.

“The next instalment of fixtures is always keenly anticipated by fans, and alongside comprehensive broadcast plans, Six Nations fans can start looking forward to what is in store next year.”

Six Nations Fixtures 2025

Round 1

Friday, 31 January: France v Wales, 8.15pm

Saturday, 1 February: Scotland v Italy, 2.15pm

Saturday, 1 February: Ireland v England, 4.45pm

Round 2

Saturday, 8 February: Italy v Wales, 2.15pm

Saturday, 8 February: England v France, 4.45pm

Sunday, 9 February: Scotland v Ireland, 3pm

Round 3

Saturday, 22 February: Wales v Ireland, 2.15pm

Saturday, 22 February: England v Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday, 23 February: Italy v France, 3pm

Round 4

Saturday, 8 March: Ireland v France, 2.15pm

Saturday, 8 March: Scotland v Wales, 4.45pm

Sunday, 9 March: England v Italy, 3pm

Round 5

Saturday, 15 March: Italy v Ireland, 2.15pm

Saturday, 15 March: Wales v England, 4.45pm

Saturday, 15 March: France v Scotland, 8pm

