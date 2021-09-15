No Irish involvement as England confirm solo bid to host 2031 Rugby World Cup

ENGLAND HAVE SET their sights on hosting the 2031 World Cup with discussions over putting together a bid already under way at the Rugby Football Union.

Earlier this year the RFU revealed that they were considering a joint bid with Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, but new chairman Tom Ilube has revealed the intent to now go it alone.

The official bidding process began in January and Twickenham is interested in bringing the global showpiece back to these shores for the first time since 2015 when they generated £228million in revenue.

France will stage the 2023 event with Australia regarded as leading contenders for 2027, leaving England to compete with the United States for 2031. The successful nations will be announced in May 2022.

“We would like to bid for the 2031 World Cup,” said Ilube, who arrived at Twickenham on August 1.

“It would be really exciting to have it here and you could imagine what it would be like. That really gives us a focus as well. We will see what happens, it will be interesting.

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

“It’s not happening yet, but it’s something that we’re really interested in discussing and engaging with the process.”