'All the blocks that have been put in place now need to be built upon' - New 20x20 documentary released

One of the young girls taking part in the documentary.

THE 20X20 MOVEMENT has done so much to champion women’s sports in Ireland over the past two years.

The aim of the campaign was to create a cultural shift in our perception of girls and women in sport — particularly within the media — and it has now reached its final chapter.

Today, ‘The Future for Women in Sport: Choose What’s Next’ was launched along with the closing message, which “highlights the choice that we have for what happens from here for women in sport and calls on everyone involved in sport to ask questions of themselves and of society, to shape how that future plays out”.

An 11-minute documentary has been released, talking to young girls who took part in the original video back in 2018 to find out how their views have changed since then.

There is also old archive footage of some female trailblazers as well as contributions from the likes of Elaine Buckley, Ryle Nugent, Gavin Cummiskey, Cliona O’Leary and Mary O’Connor.

