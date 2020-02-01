This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
21-year-old American Kenin claims sensational Australian Open title win

She stunned two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza.

By AFP Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 11:07 AM
Sofia Kenin of the USA celebrates after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Sofia Kenin of the USA celebrates after winning the women's singles final against Garbine Muguruza.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AMERICA’S SOFIA Kenin stunned two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open in her first Grand Slam final on Saturday, becoming the youngest player to lift the trophy in 12 years.

Kenin, 21, showed all her trademark aggression as she fought back from a set down to win it 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in 2hrs 3mins.

At 21 years and 80 days, Kenin is 22 days younger than Japan’s Naomi Osaka when she won the title last year. She is the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova won aged 20 in 2008.

More to follow

