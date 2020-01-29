26-time champions Rockwell march into Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals

Rockwell College out-half John O'Sullivan (file pic). Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Rockwell College 24

Bandon Grammar School 0

John O’Shea reports from Musgrave Park

THERE WAS A lot at stake for both Bandon Grammar School and Rockwell College in this knockout tie in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup this afternoon.

When all was said and done, it was 26-time champions Rockwell who progressed to the next stage of the competition, which they last won in 2015.

Bandon Grammar School, who were beaten narrowly by Presentation Brothers College in last year’s semi-finals, fought bravely but ultimately came up short.

Rockwell, who reached the quarter-finals of last year’s competition, commenced with intent and they were rewarded with the opening score of the contest. Following a free-flowing passing move, Tom Tobin was released and he touched down in the right-hand corner.

The first half was a tight affair overall, with the exchanges keenly contested largely in the middle of the park. But it was Rockwell who managed to break through the Bandon rearguard again. A persistent attacking move paid off for Cathal Kelly, with the conversion slotted over by John O’Sullivan.

Rockwell then got in for a third try courtesy of Dean Fanning, which gave them a 17-0 lead at the break.

They continued in the second half where they left off in the first, with Peter Wall escaping the clutches of the Bandon defence to run over for a well-earned try.

Despite a stern Bandon effort, Rockwell saw the game out with the minimum of fuss and the quarter-finals now await.

Rockwell College scorers Tries: Tom Tobin, Cathal Kelly, Dean Fanning, Peter Wall

Conversions: John O’Sullivan [x2]

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Joshua O’Dwyer; Peter Wall, Sam Tarleton, Adam Flannery, Tom Tobin; John O’Sullivan, Adam Maher: Dylan Foley, Dean Fanning, Matthew Burke; Luke Fogarty, Brian O’Dea; Cathal Kelly, Richard Anglim, Shane Shine.

Replacements: Cian Meaney, Jamie Browne, Jack Heffernan, Mikey Bergin, Kevin Grogan, Oisin Fagan, Darius Achimugu, Henry Buttimer, Robert Wall.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Liam McCarthy; Eoin Nash, Nick Greene, Joshua D’Alton, Daithi Collins; Louis Archer, Jack Kevane: Christopher Coomey, Harry Golden, Brian O’Donnell; Jack Walsh, Dirk Van Bakker; Ian Akabogu, Thomas Blennerhassett, Adam Murphy.

Replacements: Conor Aherne, Christopher Walton, Jack Appelbe, Jerry Coughlan, Tom Good, David Hall, Niall Burke, Craig Bateman, Kyle Buttimer, Brian McSweeney, Alan Blair.

Referee: Kieran Barry.

