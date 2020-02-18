This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Women's National League expands to 9 teams for 2020 season

Treaty United, Bohemian FC and Athlone Town AFC are all competing for the first time.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 1:10 PM
Peamount United's Louise Corrigan with Nadine Seward of Cork City (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Peamount United's Louise Corrigan with Nadine Seward of Cork City (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE WOMEN’S NATIONAL team will include nine teams for the 2020 season, the FAI has confirmed.

Athlone Town, Bohemian FC, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway WFC, Peamount United, Shelbourne, Treaty United and Wexford Youths have been announced as the participants for this years’s campaign.

It represents a change from last year, with Kilkenny no longer part of the league.

A Limerick-based side, meanwhile, will compete under the Treaty United moniker for the first time, while Bohemian FC and Athlone Town AFC are the other new entries.

The FAI have also said that a fixture list for the 2020 season will be released on Thursday.

