Women's National League expands to 9 teams for 2020 season

THE WOMEN’S NATIONAL team will include nine teams for the 2020 season, the FAI has confirmed.

Athlone Town, Bohemian FC, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway WFC, Peamount United, Shelbourne, Treaty United and Wexford Youths have been announced as the participants for this years’s campaign.

It represents a change from last year, with Kilkenny no longer part of the league.

A Limerick-based side, meanwhile, will compete under the Treaty United moniker for the first time, while Bohemian FC and Athlone Town AFC are the other new entries.

The FAI have also said that a fixture list for the 2020 season will be released on Thursday.

