31 of the most notable overseas moves involving Irish players in the January transfer window

1. Jack Byrne: Shamrock Rovers to APOEL

After two superb seasons in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers, Byrne moved to Cyprus to reunite with Mick McCarthy, though the former Ireland manager was promptly sacked shortly thereafter.

2. Conor Hourihane: Aston Villa to Swansea (loan)

Having struggled to maintain a starting spot with Dean Smith’s side, the 29-year-old midfielder has linked up with Swansea. He has started well for the Championship promotion chasers, with two goals in his last two games.

3. Jayson Molumby: Brighton to Preston (loan)

Molumby impressed on loan at Millwall last season, and having failed to establish himself in Brighton’s first team, he has again turned to the Championship for a temporary move, with Preston happy to snap up the 21-year-old midfielder, who already has five caps for Ireland at senior level.

4. Dan Crowley: Birmingham to Hull (loan)

The 23-year-old was born in England, but has made his intentions known that he hopes to represent Ireland, where his grandparents are from. Having fallen out of favour at Birmingham, he has joined League One outfit Hull City on loan.

5. Mark Travers: Bournemouth to Swindon (loan)

With first-team football not forthcoming at Bournemouth, the 21-year-old goalkeeper has linked up with the John Sheridan-managed League One outfit.

6. Evan Ferguson: Bohemians to Brighton

The highly rated 16-year-old striker already made his senior debut for Bohemians, before departing to sign with Brighton, where he will represent their U23 side initially.

7. Zack Elbouzedi: Lincoln to Bolton (loan)

With fellow Irish underage international Anthony Scully among those ahead of him in the pecking order at Lincoln, the former Waterford winger has joined League Two outfit Bolton on loan.

8. Ruesha Littlejohn: Leicester City to Birmingham

The 30-year-old Ireland international joined top-flight Birmingham City until the end of the season, after departing Leicester City.

9. Richard Keogh: MK Dons to Huddersfield Town

After leaving Derby acrimoniously in 2019, the 34-year-old centre-back secured a return to the Championship with Huddersfield, having impressed during a short stint at MK Dons.

10. Conor Masterson: QPR to Swindon (loan)

After finding himself out of the first team at QPR, the former Ireland U21 international dropped down a division to join relegation-threatened Swindon.

11. Diane Caldwell: SC Sand to North Carolina Courage

After a positive spell with German side SC Sand, the experienced defender made the move to the US, which sees her link up with Irish team-mate Denise O’Sullivan.

12. Jaze Kabia: Shelbourne to Livingston

The 20-year-old Cork-born winger has already played twice and scored for the Scottish Premiership side since signing from Shelbourne recently.

13. Rob Elliot: Newcastle to Watford

The 34-year-old goalkeeper’s nine-year spell at Newcastle came to an end, as he moved to Championship promotion chasers Watford.

14. Greg Cunningham: Cardiff to Preston (loan)

The 30-year-old full-back was sent out on loan by Mick McCarthy, as he returned to the club where he had the best spell of his career previously, Preston North End.

15. Troy Parrott: Tottenham to Ipswich (loan)

After an injury-ridden stint on loan at Millwall in the Championship, the 18-year-old Dubliner dropped down a division to link up with Ipswich Town on loan from Spurs.

16. Conor Shaughnessy: Leeds to Rochdale

After a four-and-a-half-year spell at Leeds in which first-team football was invariably hard to come by, the Galway-born defender has linked up with Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale in League One.

17. Niamh Farrelly: Peamount to Glasgow

The 21-year-old midfielder from Dublin recently left reigning Women’s National League champions Peamount to sign for Scottish Women’s Premier League side Glasgow City, who also have fellow Irish internationals Clare Shine and Tyler Toland in their squad.

18. Luke McNally: St Patrick’s Athletic to Oxford

The 21-year-old St Patrick’s Athletic defender last week joined League One club Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

19. Stephen Quinn: Burton Albion to Mansfield Town (loan)

The 34-year-old former Ireland international Stephen Quinn reunited with old boss Nigel Clough at Mansfield, temporarily leaving Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, who are currently bottom of League One.

20. Simon Power: Norwich City to Harrogate Town

After three years at Norwich, the 22-year-old former UCD midfielder joined Harrogate Town in League Two.

21. William Hondermarck: Norwich City to Harrogate Town (loan)

The 20-year-old midfielder only joined Norwich in 2019 from Drogheda, and recently signed with Harrogate on loan until the end of the season.

22. Tyreik Wright: Aston Villa to Walsall (loan)

The 19-year-old winger from Cork, who has represented Ireland at underage level, is set to spend the rest of the season in League Two with Walsall.

23. Corey Whelan: Phoenix Rising to Wigan Athletic

The former Ireland U21 international was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster, recently spending two years in the US with Phoenix Rising, before returning to England earlier this month, signing with the League One outfit until the end of the season.

24. Corrie Ndaba: Ipswich Town to Ayr (loan)

The 21-year-old Dublin-born centre-back left Ipswich Town on loan to sign with Scottish Championship side, Ayr United, with Ireland U21 international Mark McGuinness among those ahead of him in the pecking order at Portman Road.

25. Dan Casey: Bohemians to Sacramento Republic

The 23-year-old defender’s three-and-a-half-year spell in the League of Ireland recently came to an end, with the Dubliner linking up with California-based Sacramento Republic, who play their football in the USL Championship, the second tier in the US below Major League Soccer.

26. Aaron McEneff: Shamrock Rovers to Hearts

The highly rated Shamrock Rovers midfielder, who was recently called up to the Ireland squad by Stephen Kenny, made a Deadline Day move to Scottish Championship leaders Hearts.

27. Conor Grant: Sheffield Wednesday to Rochdale

The 19-year-old former Shamrock Rovers midfielder on Deadline Day joined Brian Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

28. Izzy Atkinson: Shelbourne to Celtic

The 19-year-old Ireland international’s move from Shelbourne to Celtic was confirmed last night. The teenage winger joins another Irish player, Keeva Keenan, at the Scottish club.

29. Eddie Nolan: Crewe to Motherwell (loan)

After making nearly 100 appearances for League One outfit Crewe, the 32-year-old former Ireland international has joined Scottish Premiership club Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.

30. Dara Costelloe: Free transfer to Burnley

The 18-year-old winger, who previously played with Galway United, has been training with the Premier League club since the summer and now officially links up with their academy.

31. Shane Long: Southampton to Bournemouth (loan)

After falling down the pecking order with the Saints, the 34-year-old Tipperary native completed a late Deadline Day loan switch to Championship side Bournemouth.