Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 6 December 2021
Advertisement

30-year-old former delivery man at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise

Junior Messias was plying his trade in Italy’s third-tier Serie C as recently as 2019.

By AFP Monday 6 Dec 2021, 11:44 AM
5 minutes ago 190 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5621424
Junior Messias of AC Milan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Junior Messias of AC Milan (file pic).
Junior Messias of AC Milan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JUNIOR MESSIAS’ composure in his first season at AC Milan should come as no surprise despite the former delivery man’s remarkable rise from amateur football to the Champions League.

As recently as 2019, Brazilian Messias was plying his trade in Italy’s third-tier Serie C, a past in local leagues and a former job shifting fridges not that far behind him.

However, after making his debut for Crotone in Serie B in the August of that year the 30-year-old’s star has risen quickly, an impressive debut Serie A season the following campaign leading to a dream move to seven-time European champions Milan.

Down-to-earth Messias, who emigrated to Italy in 2011, could well find himself playing a part for the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday as the Rossoneri try to make it to the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

“I try to think about working hard and to improve because when you’re at this level you need to get used to it,” Messias said to DAZN after scoring twice in last week’s 3-0 Serie A win at Genoa.

“I got used to it last year, playing for a decent team that unfortunately got relegated… it’s a bit different this year because I’ve found myself in a great team and a huge club –- that gives you an extra push.”

It’s down to Messias that Milan have a chance of making the knockout stages of Europe’s top club competition after he scored his first goal for the club at Atletico Madrid a fortnight ago.

His header three minutes from the end at the Wanda Metropolitano reignited a European campaign which looked dead after they picked up just one point from their first four matches.

Now Milan face Liverpool on Tuesday knowing a win against the already-qualified Reds could book them passage to the last 16.

Sitting third in Group B and a point behind Porto in second, they need to beat Jurgen Klopp’s group winners and hope Porto don’t beat Atletico Madrid.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

It’s an unlikely but not impossible combination. Atletico can also make the knockouts if they beat Porto and Milan fail to get three points against what is likely to be a Liverpool side missing several leading players.

“Thank goodness we’re talking about this and the goal in Madrid because otherwise things would have been different,” said Messias.

“When I came here very few people wanted me but thankfully with hard work I’ve managed to show that I deserve to be here.

“It’s great to talk about my story but… enough people know about what I’ve done to be here, now I need to think about Milan and the season I’m having.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie