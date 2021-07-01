Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 1 July 2021
3,000 fans permitted to attend Munster SHC semi-final between Clare and Tipp

Tickets for the crunch tie will be made available to the clubs of both counties tomorrow morning.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 7:57 PM
3,000 fans will be able to go to the game at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3,000 FANS WILL be permitted to attend the Munster SHC semi-final between Clare and Tipperary this Sunday, it has been announced.

The fixture has been confirmed as a pilot event, along with the Leinster SHC semi-finals and the First Division clash of Bray Wanderers and Cobh Ramblers.

The news comes after it was announced earlier this week that the cap on spectator limits could be increased to 500 at venues which have a minimum capacity of 5,000. That number has been expanded further for the last-four tie at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

“Munster GAA are delighted to confirm that Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship semi-final between Tipperary and Clare at the LIT Gaelic Grounds has been confirmed as a pilot event with a maximum of 3,000 spectators being permitted to attend,” a statement reads this evening.

“Munster GAA would like to thank Jack Chambers, Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht & Defence and the officials in the Department of Sport for their cooperation in bringing about the increase in spectators for this match.

“Tickets will be made available to the clubs of Clare and Tipperary from 9am tomorrow [Friday].”

It was confirmed earlier this week that 8,000 fans will be permitted to attend the Leinster SHC semi-finals in Croke Park, where Galway will take on Dublin before Kilkenny do battle with Wexford.

Earlier today, a capacity of 6,000 was announced for the Europa Conference League game between Bohemians and Stjarnan that’s set for the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 15 July.

600 fans will be able to watch Bray Wanderers take on Cobh Ramblers at the Carlise Grounds.

Sinead Farrell
