4 talking points after Limerick put Tipperary to the sword in humiliating defeat

1. Peter Casey’s rotten luck

He’s been here before of course, but it doesn’t make Peter Casey’s horrendous injury any easier for himself, his team mates and the wider Limerick group.

Back in the 2021 All Ireland hurling final he had 0-5 on the board against Cork before he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Here in Limerick, he was leading his marker Craig Morgan all over the park, playing inside alongside Aaron Gillane. His footwork and sidesteps were devastating and he caused so many problems with his movement.

Cian Lynch checks on the stricken Peter Casey.

Just as he nailed his goal, he fell to an accidental collision with Tipp defender Ronan Maher. The pictures are hard to look at and it was an obviously shaken Limerick manager John Kiely afterwards who described the mood in the dressing room.

“It’s Jekyll and Hyde, isn’t it? Devastation for Peter and his injury and sure nobody wants to see anyone get injured on any team,” he said.

“These boys all put in a huge, huge shift and it doesn’t matter what team it is, but he is one of ours. Obviously it is a significant injury. We will look after him the very best we can and make sure he gets the best of treatment.

“Listen, he’s come back from a serious injury before and come back very strong. I have no doubt Peter has the capacity to do that again. We would rather he doesn’t have to do that. It hurts, it hurts the group very much to see that has happened.

“We will support him, we will rally round him and give him every assistance we can.”

He added, “He’s just an incredible talent. He can do it in the air, he can do it on the ground, left and right. He’s got a fantastic hurling brain and he’s just been a real fillip for us in the group and has stacked up some great plays for us down through the years.

“I look forward to see him take the pitch for us, further down the road.”

2. Limerick’s home improvements

If Clare produced 50-odd minutes that had Limerick on the rack, then that’s to be expected. It’s not just a vague notion that Clare alone can be responsible for stopping the five-in-a-row, but entirely evidence-based. They simply stick with Limerick the longest.

At half-time here, Limerick were facing a test with the wind in their faces, yet they improved every facet of their play; as if the obstacle of the wind is almost a bonus for them and their concentration levels have to make a couple of jumps through the gears.

Again, when Kiely was asked his view afterwards, he nailed it. You won’t ever hear him talking in terms of Key Performance Indicators, a la Paul Flynn, but he uses the same references, if not the terms.

“I thought our energy levels up top were much better today, and our accuracy in our pick-ups, our passing, our ball retention – all of our things were far more accurate today,” Kiely said.

“Our tackling was more accurate; our shooting was more accurate. It was a really good improvement from last week to this, and I’m glad because the boys put a real emphasis themselves on it this week, what they wanted to go after. What they did with Paul (Kinnerk) this week was really brought to the pitch today.”

3. Have Tipp fans stopped believin’?

There was a crowd of 33,475 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds here. But it would be very interesting to see a breakdown of numbers between Limerick and Tipperary.

Tipperary scores, even those in the first half when the gander is up and the championship is back, were greeted with the sort of reception a neat approach shot might get in an average-sized golf tournament.

This was the first day of the Munster championship, against possibly the greatest team that has ever played the game. The weather was fine and mild and it was a late throw-in time.

And yet the Tipperary support hardly showed. On 55 minutes, after Peter Casey’s goal, the odd famous blue and gold colours could be seen exiting the ground.

How much will head to Waterford for a game in six days’ time will be revealing.

4. Cahill anger

The work that Liam Cahill achieved with Waterford is still under debate, but in fairness, Cahill is keeping the issue alive.

While the current boss Davy Fitzgerald has had the odd moan about the hand he was left with after taking over the Deise from Cahill, Cahill himself referred back to his time in sizing up Tipperary’s opponents on Saturday at Walsh Park.

“We’re not going to take this lying down. There’s still six points on offer, people have to remember that,” said Cahill.

“They’re three big games. We’ll be underdogs in every single one of them. We’ll be going to Walsh Park next weekend against a Waterford team that have really found their mojo now.”

And then, he got down to the nub.

“It looks like the players have really gone after a style of play that suited them really well in the past and they implemented that really well last weekend.

“They’re a team above all teams that really don’t fear Tipperary. Myself and Mikey Bevans are partly to blame for that, I suppose. They will not feel one bit intimidated by Tipperary coming to Walsh Park.”

Liam Cahill.

Somewhat surprisingly, he then went after another former Waterford manager, Derek McGrath, who made a bold claim recently.

“Up to 18 months ago, they were branded as the second-best team in the country,” continued Cahill.

“Their former manager (Derek McGrath) said whoever beats them goes up the steps of the Hogan Stand.

“That’s the reality of it. The same said person I haven’t heard sign nor light of him for the last 18 months but that’s there, it’s in print.”