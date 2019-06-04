This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 June, 2019
40-cap England international to leave Everton after 12 years

Phil Jagielka made 386 appearances for the Toffees.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 6:14 PM
55 minutes ago 3,015 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4667988
Phil Jagielka is set to leave Everton.
PHIL JAGIELKA HAS announced he is to leave Everton after spending 12 seasons at Goodison Park.

The club captain completed the switch to Merseyside from Sheffield United ahead of the 2007-08 campaign and has made 386 appearances for The Toffees, but just seven of those came in the Premier League last term.

Jagielka’s form at Everton saw him earn international recognition with England and he won 40 caps for the Three Lions, two of which came at the 2014 World Cup.

Announcing his departure on Instagram, Jagielka wrote: “It’s been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn’t been fully made by the club until now, unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons.

“I have been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for six years.

All I can say is thanks to all the players I’ve played alongside, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the chairman and of course the amazing fans.  

“Wishing everyone associated with this special club the very best for the future!!.”

About the author:

The42 Team

