Rhasidat Adeleke. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Rhasidat Adeleke settles for silver in 400m European final

Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek pipped Adeleke to gold, with Sharlene Mawdsley finishing eighth.
8.58pm, 10 Jun 2024
Gavin Cooney

RHASIDAT ADELEKE HAD to settle for silver in the women’s 400m final at the European athletics championship in Rome, pipped at the line by Poland’s outstanding Natalia Kaczmarek.

Adeleke had an edge on Kaczmarek with 100 metres to go but the Polish athlete – silver medalist at the world championships last year – showed all of her class and experience to finish in a world leading time of 48.98. 

Adeleke crossed in second, in 49.07, a new personal best. 

Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands took bronze, while Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley finished eighth in 51.59. 

 

 

Gavin Cooney
