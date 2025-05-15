Former Springbok winger Cornal Hendricks dies at 37

FORMER SPRINGBOK WINGER Cornal Hendricks has died at the age of 37.

South Africa Rugby confirmed Hendricks died as a result of a heart attack.

Hendricks made his Test debut in 2014 and was capped 12 times for the Springboks, scoring five tries.

In 2016, Hendricks signed a two-year deal with the Stormers but failed to make any appearances after being diagnosed with a heart condition. The following season a move to Toulon fell through for the same reason and at the age of 27, Hendricks announced his retirement.

Advertisement

The Vodacom Bulls are deeply saddened by the passing of Cornal Hendricks, aged 37. A 12-time capped Springbok and key player for the Vodacom Bulls from 2018 to 2023, Cornal was known for his passion, energy, and infectious smile both on and off the field.



CEO Edgar Rathbone… pic.twitter.com/4luafVgQg4 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 15, 2025

However he made a remarkable return in 2019 and joined the Bulls, going on to represent the Pretoria side 73 times before leaving the club last year.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White said: “Many people were shocked and sad when his career was cut short in 2015.

“When we had the opportunity to get him back on the park, he took that with open arms and made a remarkable use of his second lease in professional rugby. We all witnessed him leave no stone unturned as he inspired his teammates and the South African community through his story of hope and courage.

“It was a privilege and honour to have been his coach, a fantastic role model for the next generation and his appetite for life was infectious. Rugby has lost one of the good ones today.”

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Cornal Hendricks, a remarkable athlete who represented his country in sevens and 15-man rugby with distinction.

“Cornal was one of those players who loved the game and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face, treating all people with respect. His energy and love of life, on and off the field, lifted his teammates and those around him.

“His contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife Stephaney and their children, his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations.”

Hendricks also played for Boland, the Cheetahs, and represented South Africa at Sevens level across the first chapter of his playing career.