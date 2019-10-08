49ers move to perfect 4-0 after outclassing Mayfield's Browns

JIMMY GAROPPOLO THREW for 181 yards and Matt Breida rushed for 114 as the San Francisco 49ers won their fourth straight to start the season with a 31-3 beatdown of the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

San Francisco improved to 4-0 leaving them as the only unbeaten team in the National Football Conference and one of only two in the league along with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes and Tevin Coleman had 97 yards on the ground in front of a crowd of 70,000 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The two teams were the also-rans of the NFL over the last four seasons with Cleveland winning just 11 games and the 49ers 17 in that period.

But a healthy Garoppolo and a beefed up defence has helped the 49ers get off to a hot start this season while the Browns are struggling to find consistency.

Second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield did not throw a touchdown Monday for the first time in one of his starts. He completed just eight of 22 passes and finished with 100 yards passing.

Mayfield didn’t get much help from his supporting cast either as the Browns committed four turnovers.

San Francisco rushed for 185 first-half yards on Monday, so it didn’t matter that Garoppolo had thrown for only 46 yards.

Mayfield was intercepted and lost a fumble in the first 11 1/2 minutes before he completed a pass.

© – AFP, 2019

