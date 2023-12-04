49ers destroy Eagles, Packers upset Chiefs

BROCK PURDY THREW four touchdowns and explosive receiver Deebo Samuel scored three as the San Francisco 49ers humbled the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a 42-19 NFL statement victory.

Tyreek Hill starred for the Miami Dolphins in their 45-15 crushing of the Washington Commanders while Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their fourth defeat of the season with a 27-19 loss at Green Bay.

The 49ers, who lost to the Eagles in last year’s NFC Championship game, were devastating on the ground and in the air as they dominated an Eagles side who had gone into the game with just one defeat.

After a slow start, with the Eagles scoring two field goals in the first quarter, the Niners turned on the style in the second quarter.

Purdy found Brandon Aiyuk with a two-yard touchdown pass and then star running back Christian McCaffrey made it 14-6 with a two-yard rush.

Samuel extended the lead with a powerful 12-yard rush early in the third and after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored with a quarterback sneak, Samuel grabbed a short pass down the middle from Purdy, broke a tackle and sprinted home.

San Francisco had linebacker Dre Greenlaw ejected after a confrontation on the sideline with an Eagles security official who was also ejected.

Hurts left the field early in the fourth for a concussion check but returned to action after being given the all-clear.

The contest was over though when Jauan Jennings caught a Purdy pass, shoved Eli Ricks out of the way and ran in for an 18-yard touchdown.

After a Devonta Smith two-yard touchdown for the Eagles, Samuel completed the rout, collecting a short pass and ripping his way through the Eagles defense for a 48-yard touchdown.

Purdy threw for 314 yards. Samuel put up 138 total yards and McCaffrey 133 as the 49ers moved to 9-3. The Eagles fell to 10-2.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay won a thriller with the Chiefs at Lambeau Field.

Love connected twice for touchdowns with receiver Christian Watson as the Packers took a 21-12 lead but the Chiefs narrowed the gap at the start of the fourth when Patrick Mahomes found Noah Gray with a two-yard pass.

Two field goals from Anders Carlson gave Green Bay an eight point advantage with 1:09 left on the clock.

The Chiefs’ final drive was full of incident with 15-yard penalties on both sides and Kansas City were furious that pass interference was not called on a deep pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling when Packers corner Carrington Valentine climbed on the back of the receiver.

A “Hail Mary” attempt from Mahomes into the end-zone was incomplete leaving the Packers to move to 6-6 while the Chiefs fell to 8-4.

Receiver Hill dominated again as the Miami Dolphins beat the Commanders with the wide receiver scoring two touchdowns and putting up 157 yards.

The victory moves the AFC East-leading Dolphins (9-3) closer to their first division title since 2008 with much of their success built on the understanding between Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The pair got the Dolphins on the board in the first quarter when Tagovailoa found Hill wide left and the former Kansas City star raced away for a 78-yard score.

Hill then showed remarkable speed to lose his coverage and superb agility to collect a deep pass as he completed a 60-yard score in the second quarter to put Miami 24-7 up.

A one-yard rush from Raheem Mostert sent Miami in at half-time with a 31-7 lead and they were able to take out several key players in the fourth quarter as they eased to victory.

Tagovailoa completed 18 of 24 passes for 280 yards and the two touchdowns which gave Hill a league-leading 13 so far this season.

The Houston Texans ended the Denver Bronco’s five-game winning streak with a 22-17 home win.

Denver pushed for a game-winning score in the final moments but on third-and-goal, with 16 seconds on the clock, Russell Wilson’s pass into the end-zone to Lucas Krull was intercepted by Jimmie Ward.

The Detroit Lions have their best record through 12 games since 1962 after moving to 9-3 with a 33-28 win at New Orleans.

– © AFP 2023