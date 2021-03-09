BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 9 March 2021
5 Rangers players charged over alleged lockdown breach

The principal hearing is set for set for 25 March.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 5:52 PM
File pic.
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE FIVE Rangers players accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions last month have all been handed a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association.

First-team trio Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey, plus academy youngsters Brian Kinnear and Dapo Mebude, who is on loan at Queen of the South, have all been charged with flouting lockdown rules last month.

The players were the subject of an internal investigation by the Ibrox club and fined following the incident,

“Let down” Gers boss Steven Gerrard revealed that they had had been left in “no uncertain terms” about what is expected of them after they were allowed to re-join his squad following a period of self-isolation.

The players have been charged with breaching rules 24 and 77 and the principal hearing is set for set for Thursday March 25, four days after the Old Firm game against Celtic at Parkhead.

Rangers accepted seven-game bans handed to attacker Jordan Jones and defender George Edmundson by the SFA for Covid-19 related breaches last year.

The pair attended a party after their side’s 1-0 Scottish Premiership win against Kilmarnock on 1 November and subsequently Jones and Edmundson moved on loan to Sunderland and Derby County respectively.

Rangers, who won their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years at the weekend, have only six league fixtures remaining but there is still a Europa League last-16 tie against Slavia Prague and a Scottish Cup campaign to negotiate.

Disciplinary rule 24 states that: “A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall be subject to and shall comply with the Articles, the Laws of the Game and the rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and Decisions of the Scottish FA.

Disciplinary Rule 77 states that: “A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official, other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or  body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent Conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

Press Association

