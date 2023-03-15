5 uncapped players who could feature in Ireland squad to face France

1. Will Smallbone

Probably the most likely of all the candidates mentioned here to feature, Smallbone has been in fine form for Stoke this season. He recently registered a hat-trick of assists in the Potters’ 5-1 win over Sunderland. Having been out with a long-term injury, the 23-year-old midfielder was also highly impressive for Ireland U21s during the latter half of their Euros campaign as they fell just short of qualification amid a penalty shootout defeat against Israel. In total, the Basingstoke-born player has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season and it is likely manager Alex Neil will be hoping to extend the Southampton loanee’s stay at the club beyond this season.

Advertisement

2. Finn Azaz

Made his Ireland U21 debut during the heartbreaking playoff loss against Israel last year, Westminster-born Azaz is currently on the books at Aston Villa and has impressed after spending the season on loan with Plymouth in League One. Per BBC Sport, only five players (including Conor Hourihane) have more assists in the division this season, while he has also chipped in with seven goals for the side who sit second and are consequently on course for promotion to the Championship. It follows on from a similarly impressive campaign last year at Newport County when he made the League Two Team of the Season. Moreover, at 22, Azaz is only likely to get better and Kenny’s squad isn’t exactly blessed with a wide array of goalscoring midfielders.

3. Mikey Johnston

The Glasgow-born winger qualifies to represent Ireland through his grandfather from Derry and recently received Fifa international clearance to play for Ireland. The fact that the FAI earlier this month publicly announced their successful pursuit of the 23-year-old created an expectation that he will be part of the squad to face Latvia and France. Wingers are absolutely key to the way Kenny’s side plays, and the manager clearly likes what he sees from the Celtic starlet, who is spending this season on loan at Primeira Liga side Vitória Guimarães. He has made 16 appearances for the side who are currently fifth in the Portuguese top flight, eight of which have been starts.

4. Sammie Szmodics

Szmodics qualifies through his Longford-born grandfather and actually earned his first Ireland call-up way back in May 2021 for the friendlies against Andorra and Hungary. However, following delays with his paperwork, it was only recently confirmed that he is now eligible to play for Ireland in competitive fixtures after receiving international clearance. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has been an important part of a Blackburn team vying for promotion to the Premier League — they are currently sixth, just inside the playoff spots. Szmodics signed for Rovers on the back of impressive displays in League One with Peterborough and initially struggled to recapture that form. Nonetheless, he has improved as the season has gone on, with two goals in his last four games, including during the memorable 2-1 FA Cup win over Premier League side Leicester City. The former Colchester United player has five goals from 31 appearances overall this season and will feel he has put himself in with a chance of being selected.

5. Liam Scales

The Celtic loanee, who featured in the most recent Ireland squad, has made 30 appearances in all competitions for Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen this season. More so than any of the other names mentioned above, Scales has been on the cusp of featuring for quite some time. The 24-year-old earned his first call-up in September 2021 for World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia, and has been included in several squads since without being capped. He is not guaranteed a place this time around though — Kenny may instead opt for Ryan Manning who has been in encouraging form this season with Swansea in the Championship. However, the former Shamrock Rovers player’s versatility may appeal to the Ireland boss, given that he can cover the centre-back, full-back and wing-back positions.