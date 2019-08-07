This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
889 days later, Colin Kaepernick still waiting on NFL return

The former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback tweeted a video of himself working out.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 11:55 PM
Colin Kaepernick pictured in 2016.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

COLIN KAEPERNICK, whose kneeling protest during the US national anthem before NFL games became a national issue, reminded league owners and coaches on Wednesday that he’s waiting for a chance to return.

The former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback tweeted a video of himself working out in a gym lifting weights with a counter noting he has not been in the NFL for 889 days since opting out of his contract for free agency in March 2017.

“5 am 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready,” Kaepernick tweeted.

His move comes as teams are conducting pre-season training camps ahead of next month’s start to the 2019 campaign, all of them testing talent at quarterback and other positions.

In 2016, Kaepernick began a kneeling protest during the US anthem as a way to protest US police brutality and racial injustice.

In September 2017, the wider protest movement that he had sparked became a target of criticism by US President Donald Trump, calling a player who kneeled a “son of a bitch” and saying all who kneeled should be fired for insulting the nation and its military.

In October 2017, Kaeprnick and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid filed grievances against the NFL saying there was collusion against him that denied him a contract.

Both grievances were settled six months ago with the Wall Street Journal reportin Reid and Kaepernick received less than $10 million in the settlement.

