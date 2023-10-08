96th-minute goal rescues Chelsea against 9-woman Man City

A 96TH-MINUTE goal from Guro Reiten rescued a 1-1 draw for Chelsea against Manchester City in the Women’s Super League today.

Chloe Kelly had given the hosts an early lead, but they then had Alex Greenwood sent off seven minutes before the break for picking up a second yellow card.

City subsequently saw a second player dismissed in the 83rd minute — Lauren Hemp was given her marching orders after receiving two bookings.

Reiren’s last-gasp close-range finish ensured the points were shared, though City at least preserved their 20-game home unbeaten run in the WSL.

Elsewhere, despite Irish duo Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan being unavailable due to injury, Liverpool made it two wins from two as they beat Aston Villa 2-0.

Marie Hobinger put the Reds ahead early on before Natasha Flint added a late second.

Leicester joined the Reds at the top of the table after a 1-0 defeat of Everton.

Lena Petermann scored the game’s only goal, while Ireland’s Heather Payne started, new signing Megan Campbell made a late cameo and Courtney Brosnan was on the bench for the Toffees.

Kirsty Smith and Riko Ueki were on target West Ham overcame Brighton 2-0.

Ireland’s Izzy Atkinson made a 78th-minute substitute appearance for the Hammers, while Megan Walsh was an unused sub.

Finally, Tottenham earned a convincing 3-1 victory over Bristol City.

Goals from Olga Ahtinen, Martha Thomas and Eveliina Summanen meant the game was effectively over by half-time.

Amalie Thestrup scored a second-half consolation from the penalty spot for the visitors, who had Irish duo Megan Connolly and Chloe Mustaki in their starting XI.