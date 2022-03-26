Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 March 2022
Advertisement

Irish eyes smiling in Dubai as A Case Of You sprints to victory

Ado McGuinness’ stable star held off Happy Romance.

By Press Association Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 7:38 PM
8 minutes ago 147 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5722207
A Case Of You takes the win.
Image: PA
A Case Of You takes the win.
A Case Of You takes the win.
Image: PA

IRISH CHALLENGER A Case Of You claimed top honours in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

The Ado McGuinness-trained four-year-old was already a Group One winner, having sparked scenes of wild celebration at ParisLongchamp with victory in last season’s Prix de l’Abbaye.

He went on to finish fifth at the Breeders’ Cup and made a successful reappearance at Dundalk last month before finishing second to Man Of Promise in the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint three weeks ago.

Man Of Promise was the odds-on favourite to complete a course and distance hat-trick for Charlie Appleby and William Buick, but could never quite get on terms with 11-1 shot A Case Of You, who galloped strongly against the rail to win a shade cosily under Ronan Whelan.

Richard Hannon’s Happy Romance came home to good effect to beat Man Of Promise to the runner-up spot.

McGuinness said: “Ronan, we call him Ronnie, is a world-class rider he’s proved it on this horse’s last two wins.

“I told him we had to get out. We were behind the Godolphin horse, but we knew we had a huge help being on this side. His last furlong is his best, and even though the favourite was beside us we beat him well.

“It was soft ground when he won in Paris and quickish here, but good horses go on any ground.

“He will be ok over a fast five furlongs at Ascot (King’s Stand), but the big ones are the Abbaye and then the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland where the five and a half furlongs with a bit of juice in the ground would be ideal.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Whelan said: “France was special for a number of different reasons, but we came here as a proven Group One horse and were chasing the win, not the prize money lower down.

“I thought I’d committed too soon but he pricked his ears and went again. I found a golden highway.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie