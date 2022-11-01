Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Advertisement

De Bromhead's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner set for Haydock return

A Plus Tard stars in six entries for Betfair Chase.

1 hour ago 935 Views 0 Comments
Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead with A Plus Tard.
Rachael Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead with A Plus Tard.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A PLUS TARD will face a maximum of five rivals when he bids to retain his Betfair Chase crown at Haydock Park on 19 November.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained star went from Merseyside to Leopardstown last year and then to Cheltenham for the Gold Cup, where he triumphed in brilliant style in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, A Plus Tard finished 22 lengths ahead of Venetia Williams’ Royale Pagaille in the Haydock feature 12 months ago and the pair could meet again. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Bristol De Mai was pulled up on that occasion, but is a three-time winner of the race and is entered once again.

Elodrado Allen has proven himself at three miles having found only Bravemansgame too good in the Charlie Hall Chase at the weekend and is in line to run for Joe Tizzard, with Frodon representing Paul Nicholls.

But the biggest threat to A Plus Tard could come from the Dan Skelton-trained Protektorat, who was third in the blue riband at Cheltenham.

The sponsors make A Plus Tard the 1-2 favourite, with Protektorat at 11-4.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“It’s a race with a rich tradition of champions retaining their crown. Bristol De Mai, Cue Card and the mighty Kauto Star have all done it,” said Betfair’s Barry Orr.

“A Plus Tard is odds-on to add his name to that illustrious list, but it won’t be a cakewalk for the Gold Cup winner with Protektorat sure to keep him honest. All the ingredients are there to make this 18th edition of the race a quality renewal.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie