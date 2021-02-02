14 of the best pictures from A Season of Sundays 2020

24 YEARS ON and while the latest edition was naturally delayed, the key photographic collection of the latest GAA season has been released.

The team at Sportsfile were on hand during a turbulent and strange 2020 season at GAA grounds all around the country with their efforts compilied in the latest production of ‘A Season of Sundays’.

With the All-Ireland finals only winding up in December, the usual pre-Christmas production had to be pushed back to the New Year. It was officially unveiled last night at a virtual launch by GAA President John Horan.

Limerick hurler William O'Donoghue at the official launch of A Season Of Sundays. Source: SPORTSFILE

Here’s a selection of the best images covering the return to play after lockdown, a season where games took place in front of small crowds or empty stands, and there were still some memorable end of season successes.

[image alt="launch-of-a-season-of-sundays-2020" width="" height="" wp-size="size-medium" credit-url="" credit-source="" credit-via="" credit-via-url="" caption="" title="" wp-id="wp-image-5343092" class="alignnone" /end]

