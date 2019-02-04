Promising 19-year-old Bolger heads on loan to Cardiff City from Shamrock Rovers

HIGHLY-RATED SHAMROCK Rovers midfielder Aaron Bolger has secured a loan move to Premier League side Cardiff City, the League of Ireland club confirmed on Monday.

The 19-year-old is a product of the Hoops’ academy at Roadstone and has featured regularly for Stephen Bradley’s senior side over the last three seasons at Tallaght Stadium.

Bolger, who sat his Leaving Cert last summer, was named U17 International Player of the Year at last year’s FAI International Awards and has been an international at various underage levels for Ireland.

Manager Bradley has heaped praise on the young player since breaking into Rovers’ senior team midway through the 2016 campaign, with Bolger highlighted as a tough-tackling enforcer in the middle of the park.

“He can tackle, he can play, he just needs to add goals to his game and he would be very close to a complete midfielder,” Bradley said speaking last season after a 3-0 victory over Cork City.

“He’s a throwback to the players who just want to play. He doesn’t look at or care about who he’s playing against, he doesn’t care what colour boots he has or how he looks. He just wants to go and be the best player on the pitch.”

