Tuesday 1 June 2021
Longford loanee and fellow Ireland underage international released by Cardiff City

Aaron Bolger and Roland Idowu were among several names confirmed to be departing the club’s U23s on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 7:11 PM
Longford's Aaron Bolger battles Cameron McJannet of Derry.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

LONGFORD TOWN LOANEE Aaron Bolger and fellow Republic of Ireland underage international Roland Idowu have been released by Cardiff City, the Championship club have confirmed.

Midfielder Bolger, 21, made his name at Shamrock Rovers as a youngster before moving to the Welsh-capital side in 2019. He returned to Rovers on loan last August, making 11 appearances for their second-string side in the League of Ireland First Division, and began a third stint in Irish football when he joined Premier Division outfit Longford Town on loan from Cardiff in January.

Bolger represented the Republic of Ireland from U16 to U19 level and was included by Stephen Kenny in a home-based U21 side in 2019.

He captained Cardiff’s U23s but couldn’t make a first-team breakthrough and was announced among several reserve-team departures today.

So too was his fellow St Joseph’s Boys product Idowu, a 19-year-old attacker who has represented Ireland at U17 level.

Idowu joined Cardiff from Southampton’s youth setup last September but despite a number of impressive cameos for the Bluebirds’ U23s, he has not been retained ahead of the 2021/22 season.

