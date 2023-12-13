St Patrick's Athletic bolster midfield with Aaron Bolger signing

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Aaron Bolger ahead of the 2024 Premier Division season.

The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons with Cork City having previously made his debut in the League of Ireland as a 16-year-old with Shamrock Rovers.

A former Republic of Ireland underage international, Bolger left the Hoops for Cardiff City before returning to these shores.

The Dubliner has opted to move to Richmond Park despite interest from rivals and wants to help the club retain the FAI Cup as well as try and sustain a title challenge after last season’s third place finish, which saw champions Rovers end 10 points clear.

“When I heard there was interest I was really excited about the opportunity,” Bolger, who cited new boss Jon Daly’s influence, explained.

“He put his plans across, everything he said was bang on, he looks like a really good manager and he is someone I’m really excited to work under.

“The midfield in Pat’s is really really strong but I’m looking forward to getting in with the boys and getting going,” he continued.

“Pat’s had a really good year, in the cup and in the league, with Europe to come next year, we’ll want to retain the cup again and go one step closer in the League so it’s going to be a really exciting season for the club and I’m happy to be part of that now.”

Daly added: “We’re really pleased that Aaron has joined us, especially given the interest in him from a number of clubs. He is an excellent midfield player and someone who we’ve been keeping close tabs on for the last couple of years.

He’ll fit in well with the group and will add good competition for places in that department of the pitch.”