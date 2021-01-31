Longford Town strengthen for top-flight return with loan signing of Bolger from Cardiff City

Aaron Bolger was included by Stephen Kenny in a home-based Ireland U21 side in 2019.

Aaron Bolger was included by Stephen Kenny in a home-based Ireland U21 side in 2019.

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19 captain Aaron Bolger has joined Longford Town on loan ahead of their return to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Longford are back in the top tier of Irish football after a four-year absence, having been promoted via the play-offs in November.

Their bid to stay there has been strengthened by the arrival of Bolger, who joins from Championship club Cardiff City.

After making a first-team breakthrough with Shamrock Rovers at the age of 16, Bolger was signed by Cardiff in 2019.

The midfielder, who turns 21 on Tuesday, has been described as “a really exciting signing” by Longford manager Daire Doyle.

“When the opportunity to bring Aaron in came up we were delighted to be able to get the deal done,” Doyle added. “We look forward to him showing everyone what he is capable of this season.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Bolger, despite captaining the club’s U23 team, hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Cardiff. He returned to Shamrock Rovers on loan last August and played 11 times in the First Division for the Hoops’ second-string side.

He said: “I’ve always liked the way Longford play, having played against them in the past. They like to get the ball down and play football and that suits my game, so I can’t wait to get back doing what I love and helping the club get results.”