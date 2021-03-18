BE PART OF THE TEAM

Aaron Connolly ‘dealt with internally’ by Brighton after Covid bubble breach

Seagulls boss Graham Potter will decide on Friday whether to recall the forward for Saturday evening’s crunch clash with Newcastle.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 5:16 PM
37 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5385274
Aaron Connolly.
Image: PA
BRIGHTON AND REPUBLIC of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly has been disciplined by the club for a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly invited a woman into a house in which he had been staying.

Seagulls manager Graham Potter said: “It’s something we have dealt with internally, the club is dealing with it.

“Clearly, a mistake has been made. Our position is quite clear. The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn’t be doing.

“Aaron’s made a mistake, we’ve dealt with that and we have to move on. He’s a human being. These things happen.

“Clearly, it’s not something we’re happy about, but it’s been dealt with.”

Connolly has missed Brighton’s last two matches due to a cracked rib, but he has resumed training.

Potter will decide on Friday whether to recall the forward for Saturday evening’s crunch meeting with Newcastle.

“We’ve got a few to make a decision on. I need to have a think about that,” added Potter.

“He’s trained, he’s available, and I’ll have to make a call.”

Potter played down the significance of the visit of Newcastle despite knowing a win would lift Brighton four points above the Magpies in the relegation battle.

“All the games in the Premier League are huge, that’s how I think about them,” he said.

“When you are in the situation we’re in the next game is always the most important.

“You look at where the two teams are that adds some extra importance. But it’s one of 10 games. There’s a lot of football to be played afterwards.

“It’s two teams fighting for the points and two teams who know they are capable of winning.”

