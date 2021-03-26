BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 26 March 2021
Aaron Connolly ruled out of Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg

The striker is also out of next week’s friendly with Qatar.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 26 Mar 2021, 1:22 PM
Aaron Connolly in action against Serbia on Wednesday.
Image: Nikola Krstic/INPHO
Image: Nikola Krstic/INPHO

INJURY HAS STRUCK the Irish camp again, with Aaron Connolly ruled out of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg along with next Tuesday’s friendly against Qatar. 

Connolly started for Ireland in Serbia on Wednesday having missed Brighton’s recent games with a rib injury. He was substituted having suffered from cramp after 65 minutes of the qualifier in Belgrade, and the FAI have now confirmed Connolly is injured and will return to his club. 

Connolly is the latest injury to hit the squad in this window, with Kenny already without Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher, John Egan, James McCarthy, Callum O’Dowda, Conor Hourihane, Kevin Long and Jack Byrne. 

Troy Parrott, Shane Long, James Collins, and Callum Robinson are the remaining strikers in the Irish squad. 

Stephen Kenny is due to speak to the media later this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s qualifier. 

