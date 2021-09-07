Membership : Access or Sign Up
Aaron Connolly to miss Serbia game with injury

Ronan Curtis is also out.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 3:01 PM
Aaron Connolly, pictured during the weekend's draw with Azerbaijan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AARON CONNOLLY HAS been ruled out of tonight’s  World Cup qualifier with Serbia through injury. 

Connolly started the qualifiers away to Portugal and at home to Azerbaijan in this window – he was withdrawn at half-time of the latter – and is now out of tonight’s clash with injury. 

Ronan Curtis will play no part tonight, either: he is not injured, but has been omitted from Ireland’s 23-man matchday squad. 

Cyrus Christie, called up to replace the injured Seamus Coleman, is included. 

Serbia, meanwhile, have included striker Aleksander Mitrovic in spite of concerns over a facial injury. Mitrovic has scored seven goals in Group A thus far, and is top scorer across all groups in qualifying. 

Republic of Ireland Matchday squad vs Serbia 

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic), Cyrus Christie (Fulham)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Attackers: James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion)

Gavin Cooney
