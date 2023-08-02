Aaron Connolly makes permanent move to Hull City

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND attacker Aaron Connolly has joined English Championship side Hull City from Brighton on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old Galway man has signed a one-year deal with Hull, for whom he made six appearances on loan last season.

Connolly, who scored a brace for Hull in a man-of-the-match performance against Queens Park Rangers in January, spent seven years at Brighton and made 52 first-team appearances.

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior said of his new recruit: “I’m delighted Aaron has joined us. He showed in a short time the impact he can have on not just the team but the group.

“He wants to be here and show his true worth. I can’t wait to get him fit and for him to fulfil his potential with us.

“Aaron represents everything I want on the pitch from my team: energy, pace, aggression and quality.

“He’s not on loan; Aaron’s one of us now. That’s going to be important for Aaron as well and I’m delighted he’s going to be part of us.

“What convinced me to sign him again was his determination to come here. He had interest from other clubs but discounted them because he wanted to be at this club.

“He believes we can get to where we want to be and I can’t wait to see him back on the pitch.”

Connolly made his senior Ireland debut under Mick McCarthy in 2019 and has earned eight international caps, but he hasn’t featured for his country since 2021.