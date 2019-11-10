This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aaron Connolly emerges as injury doubt for upcoming Irish double-header

The Brighton striker was taken off at half-time against Manchester United earlier today.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 8:19 PM
4 minutes ago 113 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4886475
Aaron Connolly, pictured after Ireland's 0-0 draw with Georgia last month.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
TEENAGE STRIKER AARON Connolly has emerged as an injury doubt for upcoming Ireland games with New Zealand and Denmark, the latter a must-win Euro 2020 qualifier.

Connolly started Brighton’s 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford today, but was substituted at half-time with a groin complaint. 

The striker will have a scan on the injury tomorrow, which will decide whether he is available for either Thursday’s friendly with New Zealand or the Danish game the following Monday. 

“Aaron will have a scan on Monday morning,” Mick McCarthy said this evening. 

“Our medical team have been in contact with Brighton and when we have the results on Monday, we will know more.”

Having scored twice in a Premier League game against Tottenham, Connolly made his senior Irish debut as a substitute against Georgia last month, and was promoted to the starting line-up for the game away to Switzerland four days later. 

He has been an ever-present in the Premier League since. 

The rest of the Irish squad assemble in Dublin tonight, and will train at their Abbottstown headquarters tomorrow morning. 

