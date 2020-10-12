BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 12 October 2020
Advertisement

Aaron Connolly rejoins Ireland squad for Finland game

He and Adam Idah initially left the squad over Covid rules, but the revelation of a false positive test has allowed the pair to return.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 12 Oct 2020, 12:09 PM
3 minutes ago 112 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5230608
Aaron Connolly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Aaron Connolly.
Aaron Connolly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE FAI HAVE confirmed Aaron Connolly has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad for Wednesday’s Uefa Nations League game away to Finland. 

Connolly, along with Adam Idah, missed last Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia as a close contact of a non-playing member of the FAI staff who tested positive for Covid-19 the night before the game. 

That test, mandated by Uefa and conducted by Slovakian public health authorities, actually produced a false positive result as the FAI staffer has twice tested negative for the virus since returning to Dublin. 

This allows Connolly and Idah to rejoin the Irish squad. 

Idah was added to the travelling party last night, and following discussions between the FAI and Brighton, Connolly has been given the green light to link up with the squad in Dublin. 

Also added to the squad are Ryan Manning, Ronan Curtis, Jason Knight, and Dara O’Shea, following yesterday’s bombshell that a single positive case among the Irish squad ruled out another four players as close contacts. 

The Irish squad were tested for Covid-19 again yesterday with the results expected later today. The flight to Finland has been delayed until tomorrow, to allow the Covid results come through. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Republic of Ireland squad vs Finland 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).
Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jason Knight (Derby County), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).
Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie