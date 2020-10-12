Aaron Connolly rejoins Ireland squad for Finland game

THE FAI HAVE confirmed Aaron Connolly has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad for Wednesday’s Uefa Nations League game away to Finland.

Connolly, along with Adam Idah, missed last Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia as a close contact of a non-playing member of the FAI staff who tested positive for Covid-19 the night before the game.

That test, mandated by Uefa and conducted by Slovakian public health authorities, actually produced a false positive result as the FAI staffer has twice tested negative for the virus since returning to Dublin.

This allows Connolly and Idah to rejoin the Irish squad.

Idah was added to the travelling party last night, and following discussions between the FAI and Brighton, Connolly has been given the green light to link up with the squad in Dublin.

Also added to the squad are Ryan Manning, Ronan Curtis, Jason Knight, and Dara O’Shea, following yesterday’s bombshell that a single positive case among the Irish squad ruled out another four players as close contacts.

The Irish squad were tested for Covid-19 again yesterday with the results expected later today. The flight to Finland has been delayed until tomorrow, to allow the Covid results come through.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Republic of Ireland squad vs Finland

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jason Knight (Derby County), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).