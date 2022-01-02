Membership : Access or Sign Up
Aaron Connolly completes loan move to Chris Wilder's Boro

The Ireland forward joins until the end of the season.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 2,604 Views 6 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

AARON CONNOLLY HAS completed his loan move to Middlesbrough. 

The Ireland international joins the Championship side from Brighton until the end of the season. 

“I’m delighted,” said Boro boss Chris Wilder. “It’s an area of the pitch we need to improve in terms of competition for places. 

“He’s a young player, he’s played in the Premier League a number of times, and he’s from a technical football club. He’s also played for his country. 

“He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him.”

Connolly has made just one league start for the Seagulls this season with manager Graham Potter insisting this week that the Ireland striker needs to play football regularly to progress.

In-form Boro are currently fifth in the Championship, six points off an automatic promotion place. 

