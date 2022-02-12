Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 12 February 2022
Advertisement

Connolly on target as Boro stay on track with Derby rout

Wayne Rooney’s side were well beaten.

By AFP Saturday 12 Feb 2022, 6:03 PM
39 minutes ago 1,245 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5681698
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND STRIKER Aaron Connolly scored his side’s second as Middlesbrough trashed Derby 4-1 at the Riverside Stadium to bolster their Championship play-off hopes. 

Fulham and Bournemouth remain on track for promotion to the Premier League as the pace setters won against Hull and Blackpool.

Leaders Fulham had to wait until the 57th minute to break the deadlock in their 1-0 victory at Hull.

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic maintained his prolific form as he equalled the Championship’s scoring record with his 31st goal this season.

Second-placed Bournemouth are six points behind Fulham after a dramatic 2-1 win at Blackpool.

Blackpool were bidding for a fourth consecutive home win and it looked like Josh Bowler might have given it to them with a fine strike in the 37th minute.

But Jamal Lowe equalised in the 86th minute and Siriki Dembele’s stoppage-time effort capped a stirring fightback from Scott Parker’s side, who are five points clear of third placed Blackburn in the race for automatic promotion.

Struggling Barnsley claimed their first league victory since November against fourth placed QPR, with the only goal coming from Domingos Quina in the 74th minute.

Birmingham claimed a 3-0 victory over Luton despite a first-half protest from fans, who briefly halted the match by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch to show their frustration at the club’s owners.

Coventry won 3-2 at lowly Reading, while in-form Nottingham Forest were held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Millwall ruined Cardiff manager Steve Morison’s return to The Den with a 2-1 win.

Morison is a Millwall fan favourite after helping the club win promotion from League One twice in his playing days.

But Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett scored for the Lions in the second half before Joel Bagan’s stoppage-time reply for Cardiff.

Cameron Archer netted 10 minutes from time to earn Preston a 1-0 victory at Peterborough, while Huddersfield and Sheffield United played out a 0-0 draw.

In League One, Will Keane scored a penalty as Wigan beat Charlton 2-1.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie