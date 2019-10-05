U21 star Aaron Connolly called up to Irish senior squad after dream Premier League debut

AFTER HIS DREAM Premier League debut for Brighton today, Aaron Connolly has been added to the Republic of Ireland senior squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Mick McCarthy has also called up Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams for the clashes against Georgia and Switzerland, with three players dropping out.

Ireland U21 star Connolly scored twice and was named man-of-the-match in Brighton’s 3-0 win against Tottenham this afternoon, and the Galway native is now promoted from Stephen Kenny’s squad to replace Portmouth’s Ronan Curtis, who’s ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Williams earns a first call-up from McCarthy after his Blackburn team-mates Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan both suffered knee injuries in their loss to QPR today.

“Aaron and Derrick will join up with the squad on Sunday after injuries to Ronan, Greg and Darragh,” Boys in Green boss McCarthy told FAI.ie.

“I have spoken to Aaron and Derrick and they are looking forward to meeting up with us. Aaron enjoyed his full debut for Brighton and we have been keeping a close eye on his progress this season.

Derrick Williams also comes into the squad. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Derrick was in the extended 41-man squad for these games and playing regularly for Blackburn so this is his chance now.”

It caps a memorable day for 19-year-old Connolly, who told his club’s website that he was speechless after his first Premier League start.

“I can’t really describe it at the moment, I feel speechless and I don’t think it will sink in for a while,” Connolly said.

“I know I won’t be sleeping this evening! I’ve been close to scoring in the last few matches but thankfully it’s come today, and I’ve scored twice. It’s the proudest moment of my career so far and now I want to push on for more.”

He added: “It made it even more special that it was at the Amex; my Dad flew over to watch this morning in the hope that I’d start, and I looked up to celebrate with him when I got the second goal.

Connolly celebrates scoring today. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth