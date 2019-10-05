This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
U21 star Aaron Connolly called up to Irish senior squad after dream Premier League debut

Mick McCarthy has also added Blackburn defender Derrick Williams to his plans for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 7:32 PM
41 minutes ago 5,355 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4839004
Ireland U21 star Aaron Connolly.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO
Ireland U21 star Aaron Connolly.
Ireland U21 star Aaron Connolly.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO

AFTER HIS DREAM Premier League debut for Brighton today, Aaron Connolly has been added to the Republic of Ireland senior squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Mick McCarthy has also called up Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams for the clashes against Georgia and Switzerland, with three players dropping out.

Ireland U21 star Connolly scored twice and was named man-of-the-match in Brighton’s 3-0 win against Tottenham this afternoon, and the Galway native is now promoted from Stephen Kenny’s squad to replace Portmouth’s Ronan Curtis, who’s ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Williams earns a first call-up from McCarthy after his Blackburn team-mates Greg Cunningham and Darragh Lenihan both suffered knee injuries in their loss to QPR today.

“Aaron and Derrick will join up with the squad on Sunday after injuries to Ronan, Greg and Darragh,” Boys in Green boss McCarthy told FAI.ie.

“I have spoken to Aaron and Derrick and they are looking forward to meeting up with us. Aaron enjoyed his full debut for Brighton and we have been keeping a close eye on his progress this season.

derrick-williams-15102018 Derrick Williams also comes into the squad. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Derrick was in the extended 41-man squad for these games and playing regularly for Blackburn so this is his chance now.”

It caps a memorable day for 19-year-old Connolly, who told his club’s website that he was speechless after his first Premier League start.

“I can’t really describe it at the moment, I feel speechless and I don’t think it will sink in for a while,” Connolly said.

“I know I won’t be sleeping this evening! I’ve been close to scoring in the last few matches but thankfully it’s come today, and I’ve scored twice. It’s the proudest moment of my career so far and now I want to push on for more.”

He added: “It made it even more special that it was at the Amex; my Dad flew over to watch this morning in the hope that I’d start, and I looked up to celebrate with him when I got the second goal.

britain-soccer-premier-league Connolly celebrates scoring today. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

“I’m so grateful for the hard work all my family have put in and it’s great to know I’ve made them proud. 

“They’ve dropped me to training and games when I was young, and sat out in the cold watching me, so that was for them today as much as it was for me.”

That said, he’ll now miss Kenny’s U21 side’s crucial European Championship against Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night, which has sold out.

Connolly and the Ireland squad will now meet up at the team hotel tomorrow, with training commencing at the FAI National Training Centre on Monday ahead of Thursday’s departure to Tbilisi.

