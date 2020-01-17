This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'His attributes are unique' - Brighton boss says Irish teen star Connolly must be managed carefully

‘It’s probably a bit unfair for us to just expect him to be available for every single minute.’

By Emma Duffy Friday 17 Jan 2020, 6:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,661 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4969978
Potter on Connolly: 'I don’t think we have anyone else like him in the group.'
Image: Andrew Matthews
Potter on Connolly: 'I don’t think we have anyone else like him in the group.'
Potter on Connolly: 'I don’t think we have anyone else like him in the group.'
Image: Andrew Matthews

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion boss Graham Potter has explained Irish star Aaron Connolly’s absence from first-team squads, and stressed the importance of managing the young striker’s workload as he continues to develop.

The 19-year-old has had a breakthrough season at the Seagulls, bursting onto the scene in October when he bagged a brace against Tottenham in his first Premier League start.

Subsequently, Connolly forced his way into Mick McCarthy’s Ireland senior team, making his full debut off the bench against Georgia before starting against Switzerland.

Though the Galway native hasn’t scored for Brighton since that double against Spurs and has struggled with injury, Potter has been highly impressed by his overall contribution. 

It has been a steep learning curve and Connolly’s minutes have been limited at times, with Potter explaining why he was left out of the squad for last weekend’s game against Everton. 

He could return to the matchday squad against Aston Villa tomorrow, but the Brighton boss insists that he must nurture the teen star carefully.

“We must remember that he’s still only 19 years old, he’s learning the game and learning how to be a Premier League footballer,” Potter said.

“That’s just a natural process because this time last year he was playing in the U23s.

aaron-connolly-dejected-after-the-game Connolly after the Switzerland game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“He’s taken a step up to play in the most competitive league in the world so it’s probably a bit unfair for us to just expect him to be available for every single minute.

We need to help him improve and be a better player and professional, but his attributes are unique and he brings something different. I don’t think we have anyone else like him in the group.

Brighton are just three points ahead of tomorrow’s opponents, Villa, with the sides going head-to-head at the Amex [KO 3pm].

“They played the champions last weekend and that type of result can happen,” Potter added of Villa, who were beaten 6-1 by City at home last time out. “They had some good results before that, so we know they’ll want to respond to last Sunday.

We know we have to attack and defend well. They’ve moved to a back five recently and that can mean it’s sometimes tough to create chances. They have good players and when you lose the ball they can hurt you, that’s just the nature of the Premier League and so we have to be on our game to get a result.

“It’s been nice to have a full week of training after a busy Christmas period and we’ve had a lot of time for prepare for the game, so we feel good in that respect,” he also noted.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie