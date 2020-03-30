Connolly ankle rehab to last 'a few weeks' as uncertainty remains over Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off

AARON CONNOLLY IS currently undergoing rehabilitation work on an ankle injury which Brighton manager Graham Potter says will take ‘a few weeks’ to recover from.

The Republic of Ireland international posted a video on Instagram over the weekend of his left foot in a protective boot while carrying out a light cycle on an exercise bike.

The 20-year-old had surgery on his ankle after damaging ligaments in a training ground incident prior to the Premier League game with Arsenal on 12 March.

That fixture was actually postponed when Gunners manager Mikael Arteta tested positive for Covid-19, and the outbreak of the virus around the world has led to the shutdown of the season.

Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia, due to take place last week, has been provisionally rescheduled to take place between 1-9 June, although it remains to be seen if that can also be fulfilled.

The European Championships have already been pushed back to the summer of 2021, but Potter confirmed that Connolly’s immediate future will be spent recovering.

“Aaron picked it (the injury) up in a training ground collision, essentially. One of his ligaments,” he told the Brighton Argus over the weekend.

“He just had some surgery to correct that. He is in a pot (protective boot) at the moment, he is on the mend, making progress. But it is early stages of his rehab.

“It is going to be a few weeks of rehab for him and obviously all our efforts are on trying to make sure he gets the right amount and the correct rehab to make sure he comes back stronger.

“It was in the week before the Arsenal game, ironically. That was a bit of a blow for us.”